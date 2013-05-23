PARIS British water and waste firm Pennon's full-year profit plunged to 26.9 million pounds from 172.2 million pounds in the previous financial year due to a 150 million pound exceptional charge related to its struggling waste business.

Pennon's waste division Viridor is suffering as the economic crisis depresses prices for recycled waste.

Total revenue was down 2.6 percent to 1.2 billion pounds.

Pennon, which was demoted from the UK's top FTSE 100 index to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC in December, will pay a total dividend for the year of 28.46 pence, an increase of 7.3 percent.

Full statement available on: www.pennon-group.co.uk/

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by James Jukwey)