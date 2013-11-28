LONDON British water and waste firm Pennon (PNN.L) raised its interim dividend by 7 percent on Thursday as a strong performance from its South West Water arm lifted first-half profits slightly ahead of forecasts.

The business, which controls South West Water and waste management company Viridor, raised its interim dividend by 7.2 percent to 9.39 pence per share. Profit before tax rose 3.5 percent to 110.9 million pounds, slightly above forecasts, in the half-year ending 30 September 2013.

The profit rise came despite a 28.8 percent profit fall from Viridor, in line with management expectations, due to the pressures the economic crisis has placed on the prices for recycled waste.

The same pressures resulted in a sharp drop in profits for the full year ending in March, months after Pennon was demoted from the U.K.'s top FTSE 100 index to the mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC in December 2012 due to falling demand.

"While there are some signs of improving economic trends, the company remains prudently cautious about the future prospects for recyclate prices," the firm said in a statement.

In contrast, profits before tax for South West Water grew 7.6 percent to 87.3 million pounds.

The water company said on Thursday it would freeze tariffs in 2014/15, against an allowed rise of 1.1 percent, amid political and consumer concerns at high utility prices. It said the freeze would not impact shareholder value.

Shares in the firm were up 1.8 percent to 650 pence.

"Pennon remains our favoured U.K. water stock given it has the smallest exposure to the regulatory headwinds in water and least likely in our view to cut its dividend," analysts at Citi said in a note before the trading update.

($1 = 0.6144 British pounds)

(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kate Holton)