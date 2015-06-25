A logo on a British Petroleum petrol station is seen in London April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Penn Virginia Corp's (PVA.N) shares rose as much as 23 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc (BP.L) had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

The offer, which values the company at about $573 million (£364 million), represents an 80 percent premium to Penn Virginia's Wednesday close of $4.45. The company's shares rose as much as $5.47.

Penn Virginia has rejected the offer, saying it undervalues the company, financial news website Proactive Investors reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

BP and Penn Virginia declined to comment.

