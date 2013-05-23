LONDON Five British local authority pension funds have pledged to provide 250 million pounds ($376 million) for new investments in areas which are seen as socially beneficial such as infrastructure, while still delivering financial returns.

In a statement on Thursday, shareholder advisory group Pirc which is acting as a consultant to the funds, said they were seeking expressions of interest from asset managers with appropriate investments.

The Greater Manchester Pension Fund, West Yorkshire Pension Fund, West Midlands Pension Fund, South Yorkshire Pension Fund and Merseyside Pension Fund have pledged to invest up to 50 million pounds each, Pirc said.

Pirc said eligible investments - that meet the pension funds' risk and return requirements but also have beneficial social impacts - include infrastructure, resource management and business development.

