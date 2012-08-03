TORONTO Some of Canada's biggest companies are grappling with multibillion-dollar deficits in their federally regulated defined benefit pension plans.

Canada's conservative pension funding rules at the federal level require pension plans to hold enough assets to cover liabilities in the case of a plan termination. As of December 2011, solvency valuations showed 90 percent of plans were underfunded.

It's a burden that does more than weigh on balance sheets and worry accountants. The liability can affect credit ratings, make it more expensive to borrow money, crimp competitiveness, and dent stock valuations.

Here are some examples of federally regulated pension plans with sizeable deficits on a solvency basis:

Air Canada ACb.TO - The country's biggest airline faces daunting pension problems. Its estimated deficit at the start of 2012 doubled to C$4.4 billion ($4.4 billion) from a year earlier.

The 75-year-old flag carrier is asking the government for a decade-long extension of a moratorium on payments, to 2024, to erase that deficit. The money-losing airline has also struck new labour deals that should trim an estimated C$1.1 billion from the deficit.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) - The country's largest railroad has a pension deficit of about C$1.3 billion, based on a December 31, 2011 valuation.

Since 2010, the Montreal-based carrier has made voluntary contributions of C$1.1 billion as a form of pre-payment against required solvency payments.

In the first quarter of 2012 alone, it put C$450 million toward future solvency funding requirements and is now mulling an additional C$250 million in such payments this year, due to uncertainty around future plan returns and interest rates.

At June 30, its voluntary funding was seen as sufficient to meet solvency payment requirements to the end of 2014.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) -- Canada's No. 2 railway has put C$1.9 billion toward its deficit over the last three years, without solving the problem. "We still have a substantial deficit, which is expected to grow," company Vice President Peter Edwards told the Canadian Senate recently. "This is not sustainable."

Calgary, Alberta-based CP is now in labour talks with a government arbitrator and its 4,800-member Teamsters union, whose members were legislated back to work in May after a nine-day strike. Pension plan costs are expected to play prominently in negotiations for a new contract.

CP, which is under pressure to improve its performance after a boardroom coup this spring, does not disclose solvency deficit figures.

Canada Post - The postal service's pension deficit rose about 45 percent to C$4.67 billion in 2011 from $3.2 billion in 2010. The government-owned mail carrier said the situation was "concerning", but 2010 changes to pension legislation allowed it to seek relief on solvency deficit payments.

For 2012, it was required to put more than C$900 million toward its going concern and solvency deficit, but deferred the bulk of that, contributing C$61 million to the two types of pension deficits. The going concern valuation assumes a fund continues indefinitely, while solvency calculation assumes the plan shuts down.

(Reporting By Susan Taylor and Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)