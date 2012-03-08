LONDON Pension funds' ability to pay an income to retirees is becoming increasingly strained as rising life expectancy pushes up liabilities, limiting the benefit of a recovery in assets, a new report has found.

Global pension fund assets rose 3 percent to nearly $31 trillion at the end of 2011, a third consecutive year of recovery since a 17 percent slump at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

But according to TheCityUK, the financial services lobby group that compiled the study, the value of assets relative to liabilities has dropped by 17 percent since 2007.

"The size of liabilities poses a major challenge to the funding of defined-benefit pensions in the UK and across the globe," TheCityUK said.

Defined benefit schemes commit to paying workers a set proportion of their salary when they retire, unlike defined contribution schemes, where payouts depend on investment performance and how much employees pay in.

Across the developed world and particularly in the UK, more and more defined-benefit schemes are closing to new members as increased longevity makes them costlier to run for companies.

The number of active members of such schemes in Britain's private sector has dropped from a peak of 5.7 million in the early 1990s, to 2.1 million in 2010, the report said.

In the public sector, which still offers employees the more generous defined-benefit option, membership stood at 5.3 million in 2010.

The report also noted that the number of people in the UK who keep working past the age of 65 to supplement their pension has more than doubled to 885,000 in 10 years.

The pensions industry in the UK, with assets totalling $3 trillion, or 91 percent of GDP, is the second largest in the world after the United States, which has assets of $17.4 trillion.

The UK's National Association of Pension Funds warned on Thursday that the loose monetary policies of the Bank of England were depressing the yield on UK government bonds, a staple investment of pension funds, making it more difficult to meet future liabilities.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Will Waterman)