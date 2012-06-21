LONDON The government should look for ways to ease the burden on pension funds from ultra-low interest rates employed to fight the financial crisis, the country's pensions minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference held by the National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), Steve Webb said rules which tie pensions provisioning to yields on UK government bonds, or gilts, could squeeze investment that is needed for the economy to grow.

"The way that liabilities are measured on balance sheets has massive real implications and I have come to the conclusion ... that governments cannot stand idly by whilst accountancy standards change which potentially cause massive real economic impacts," he said.

Central bank monetary easing measures to combat weak growth have driven down yields on gilts - a staple investment for pension funds, and also used to calculate how much they need to pay for future pensions - making it more expensive for companies to fund their schemes.

Deficits in final salary pension schemes in the UK surged dramatically in May to new record highs totalling 312 billion pounds ($491.06 billion), according to the Pension Protection Fund (PPF), the lifeboat for troubled pension schemes.

Pension funds are valued at current market rates, with companies required to plug any large shortfalls immediately even where they relate to commitments in the far future.

That can mean companies divert cash away from investments into the real economy, Webb said.

Earlier this month, Denmark's government eased rules on the rate the country's pension funds use to calculate their liabilities, following a similar move by Sweden to put a floor under its discount rate, which is based on bond yields.

Sweden's financial watchdog said the change was intended to ease a situation in which falling yields increase the size of firms' liabilities, forcing them to buy more bonds, which pushes yields even lower.

It also skews investments away from equities, leaving stocks vulnerable to declines while interest rates on some government bonds turn negative.

Webb had recently returned from a trip to Denmark.

"Everywhere we went people were saying low interest rates were a killer ... clearly we need realistic discounting of future liabilities and we're in a very strange period," he said.

The Bank of England is close to launching a new round of monetary stimulus as the euro zone crisis deepens, with latest minutes from its last policy meeting showing officials split 5-4 on the move, with Governor Mervyn King in favour.

The 325 billion pounds of quantitative easing (QE) the Bank has undetaken to date could cost Britain's pension industry 270 billion pounds, the NAPF estimates.

"It is interesting that the UK Government is looking at this," NAPF Chairman Mark Hyde Harrison said.

"Final salary pensions are under a lot of pressure as a result of the difficult economic conditions, and need support. But any change to the discount rate needs to be assessed very carefully."

The Bank Deputy Governor Charlie Bean has downplayed the effects QE might be having on pensions, saying pensioners should not be immune to the downturn and would have to share the burden alongside the rest of the population.

The Pensions Regulator, which oversees the funding commitments of pension funds, rejected calls to make allowances for the impact on valuations of lower gilt yields in its first annual statement on funding conditions in April, saying that most schemes should be able to meet their pension obligations.

It did however say it would allow companies to extend the usual 10-year period for paying back deficits if they weren't able to afford to pay more quickly.

Webb downplayed the likelihood of any immediate measures.

"I'm not going to change Britain's policy on how we discount future pension liabilities overnight," he said.

"But it was clearly everywhere we went a crucial issue, and one of reasons Danes softened the way they do it."

(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Catherine Evans)