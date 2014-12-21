Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been hospitalised with pneumonia and is expected to recover because the illness was caught early, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Ali, 72, was admitted to a hospital in an undisclosed location Saturday morning and is being treated by a team of doctors and remains in stable condition, spokesman Bob Gunnell said.
"Because the pneumonia was caught early, his prognosis is good with a short hospital stay expected," Gunnell said in a statement.
He declined to give any further details of the boxer's condition and said Ali's family was asking for privacy.
The boxing great, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, made a public appearance in September to attend a ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky, for the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.
A three-time world heavyweight champion, Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson's about three years after he retired from boxing in 1981.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.