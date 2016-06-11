A fan uses a mobile phone to take pictures of late boxer Muhammad Ali's memorabilias of the 1970 bout with Joe Frazier, dubbed as 'Thrilla in Manila' in Cubao Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The coffin of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrives for a jenazah, an Islamic funeral prayer, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jun 10, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; Terry Wilson (left), and Dwight Stokes , both of Indianapolis , carry murals in front of the boyhood home of Muhammad Ali on Grand Avenue before the the passing of the funeral processional. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Lindsey-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 10, 2016; Louisville, KY, USA; A girl rushes to touch the hearse carrying the body of boxing legend Muhammad Ali as the funeral procession winds through his hometown of Louisville. Mandatory Credit: David Harrison/The Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

Crowds line the route of the procession led by the hearse carrying the body of Muhammad Ali through his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL

The casket bearing the remains of Muhammad Ali is loaded into a hearse at the A D Porter & Sons funeral home during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Boxing gloves are seen hanging on a historical marker outside Muhammad Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Boxing gloves are seen hanging on a historical marker outside Muhammad Ali's childhood home as mourners gather for the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Promoter Don King wipes his eyes as he arrives for the funeral service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ambassador Qubilah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, speaks at a public memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man throws a rose over the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A young boy man runs beside the hearse carrying the body of Muhammad Ali with flowers as it drives down Broadway toward Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL

Actor Will Smith (C) applauds during a public memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jamani Booker, 6, (R) and Ramiya Taylor, 6, get lanyards from their grandmother showing an image of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman tries to touch the hearse carrying the remains of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali as it passes along a street of Ali's childhood neighborhood. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The childhood house (pink) of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali is seen in the background as well-wishers surround the hearse. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A banner stating 'We Love You Muhammad' is displayed as well-wishers touch the hearse during the funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Muhammad Ali was extolled on Friday as a boxer of incomparable grace, a magnetic entertainer and a man of conviction who gave a voice to the oppressed, as a two-day celebration of "The Greatest" came to a rousing end in his Kentucky hometown.

At an emotional memorial service at a Louisville sports arena, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, comedian Billy Crystal, Ali's wife Lonnie and leaders of many of the world's religious traditions delivered powerful tributes to the man who Clinton called a "universal soldier for our common humanity."

"He decided at a very young age to write his own life story," the former president said. "He decided he would never be disempowered."

Earlier in the day, an estimated 100,000 people came out to honour Ali on a hot and sunny day, chanting his name and throwing flowers along the 23-mile (37-km) funeral procession. At the end of the route, he was laid to rest in a private burial, one week after he died at the age of 74.

At the interfaith service, A-list celebrities and sports stars converged with thousands of ordinary people to hear Ali remembered as a man who went from Olympic gold medal winner in 1960 to three-time world heavyweight champion to an elder statesman suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Ali, who was once scorned for converting to Islam and lost three years of his boxing career for refusing U.S. military service during the Vietnam War, ended up becoming one of the most celebrated Americans in modern history, at home and abroad.

"What does it say of a man, any man, that he can go from being viewed as one of his country's most polarizing figures to arguably its most beloved?" sportscaster Bryant Gumbel told the service, which was led by Iman Abdul Shakir, one of Ali's spiritual mentors.

One of his enduring contributions was to restore pride in African Americans after centuries of being denied a sense of "somebody-ness," said Rev. Kevin Cosby, senior pastor of St. Stephen Church in Louisville.

"Before James Brown said, 'I'm black and I'm proud,' Muhammad Ali said, 'I'm black and I'm pretty,' Cosby said, comparing the boastful boxer to the "Godfather of Soul." Ali "dared to love black people at a time when black people had a problem loving themselves."

The event proved to be a rare combination of politics, sports, entertainment and religion, a testimony of Ali's impact on so many aspects of life.

At times, it took on a decidedly political tone.

The crowd cheered when Rabbi Michael Lerner, editor of the Jewish interfaith magazine Tikkun, made a rousing reference to Hillary Clinton, Bill's wife and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Lerner also took a swipe at Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, who has called for a temporary ban on foreign Muslims entering the country.

"We will not tolerate politicians or anyone else putting down Muslims and blaming Muslims for a few people," said Lerner.

'TREMENDOUS BOLT OF LIGHTNING'

Ali had laid out the plans for his own funeral many years before. Boxers, actors, old friends and even Jordan's King Abdullah came to Louisville, while Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attended the Muslim funeral on Thursday and did not stay for the Friday event, as had been planned.

Adding levity to the service was Crystal, who reprised bits of his trademark comedy routine in which he imitates Ali and sportscaster Howard Cosell, an important early supporter of Ali during his most polarizing years.

“He was funny, he was beautiful, he was the most perfect athlete that you ever saw … and those were his own words,” said Crystal, a longtime pal who Ali called "my little brother."

But Crystal also highlighted Ali's significance as a cultural force, a conscience of the country at a time of sweeping social change.

"He was a tremendous bolt of lightning created by Mother Nature out of thin air," he said. "Muhammad Ali struck us in the middle of America’s darkest night. Ali forced us to take a look at ourselves."

Hours before the indoor ceremony, some 1,500 people gathered outside Ali's boyhood home in a traditionally African-American section of town, awaiting the procession. As Ali's hearse arrived, police standing shoulder-to-shoulder cleared a path, much like a fighter's entourage clears his way to the ring.

The hearse stopped at the pink house as the people, many of whom waited in the sun for more than three hours, chanted his name.

"It was important for me to be here," said Matt Alexander, 63, who travelled from Florida. "I cried like a baby when I heard he'd died. I just didn't want to believe it because I wanted him to live forever."

(Writing by Daniel Trotta and Frank McGurty; Editing by Mary Milliken)