LONDON David Attenborough has seen many of nature's most spectacular creatures in his 60 years of making television documentaries, but he says one of his favourites is the lowly, and in his view sexy, slug.

"Slugs are amazing," Attenborough, 88, told Reuters at a launch event at London Zoo for the latest edition of "David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities".

"The mating of the leopard slug is one of the most sensuous film sequences you'll ever see in your life. It's true."

Asked what he would choose as the most treasured moment of his career, he said: "If you dive on a barrier reef or a coral reef and you suddenly see the most extraordinary pageant of fabulous creatures, the most wonderful colours, the most extraordinary shapes, absolutely unlike anything you see on land, at all - it's a revelation, so that's the one moment that I would mention."

