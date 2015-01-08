Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
LOS ANGELES British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancée Sophie Hunter are expecting their first child, a representative for Cumberbatch said on Wednesday.
"They are both over the moon," the actor's representative Karon Maskill said in a statement.
Cumberbatch, 38, is nominated for best actor at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards for his role as mathematician Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game." Last year, he won the accolade in the television category for his portrayal of detective Sherlock Holmes in BBC's "Sherlock."
His engagement to British actress Hunter was formally announced in UK newspaper The Times last November.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Diane Craft)
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.