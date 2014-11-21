'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LOS ANGELES Comedian Bill Cosby and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino said Friday they have called off show scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Las Vegas casino, following public allegations by several women that Cosby had sexually assaulted them decades ago.
Cosby, 77, has never been charged and his lawyers have said the assault claims were "discredited" and "defamatory." Still, the allegations have dealt a setback to a career comeback for the actor and comedian.
NBC cancelled a project in development with Cosby while Netflix postponed a stand-up comedy special.
Cosby is slated to appear at a sold-out show in Melbourne, Florida, Friday and a show in Yakima, Washington, next week.
He performed a comedy show in Nassau, Bahamas, on Thursday.
Cosby has refused to address questions about the allegations.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.