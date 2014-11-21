LOS ANGELES Comedian Bill Cosby and Treasure Island Hotel & Casino said Friday they have called off show scheduled for Nov. 28 at the Las Vegas casino, following public allegations by several women that Cosby had sexually assaulted them decades ago.

Cosby, 77, has never been charged and his lawyers have said the assault claims were "discredited" and "defamatory." Still, the allegations have dealt a setback to a career comeback for the actor and comedian.

NBC cancelled a project in development with Cosby while Netflix postponed a stand-up comedy special.

Cosby is slated to appear at a sold-out show in Melbourne, Florida, Friday and a show in Yakima, Washington, next week.

He performed a comedy show in Nassau, Bahamas, on Thursday.

Cosby has refused to address questions about the allegations.

