Cast member Ryan Reynolds (R) and his wife actress Blake Lively pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film ''Captives'' (The Captive) in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LOS ANGELES Blake Lively and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, the actress confirmed on Monday with a picture of her baby bump on her lifestyle website.

"Gossip Girl" actress Lively's website, Preserve, featured a post on family, congratulating "all the expecting mothers out there," accompanied by a photo of Lively caressing her bump.

Lively, 27, and "Van Wilder" actor Reynolds, 37, worked together on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern" movie. They were married in September 2012. This is the first child for both.

Reynolds was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)