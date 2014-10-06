Larry King distills thousands of interviews into a few life lessons
NEW YORK For a complete history of broadcasting, you do not need to go through archives or visit a museum. Just have a chat with Larry King.
LOS ANGELES Blake Lively and her actor husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, the actress confirmed on Monday with a picture of her baby bump on her lifestyle website.
"Gossip Girl" actress Lively's website, Preserve, featured a post on family, congratulating "all the expecting mothers out there," accompanied by a photo of Lively caressing her bump.
Lively, 27, and "Van Wilder" actor Reynolds, 37, worked together on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern" movie. They were married in September 2012. This is the first child for both.
Reynolds was previously married to actress Scarlett Johansson.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)
NEW YORK For a complete history of broadcasting, you do not need to go through archives or visit a museum. Just have a chat with Larry King.
LOS ANGELES When British documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux was unable to gain access to the Church of Scientology for a new film, he opted for what he thought would be the next best thing - to reenact scenes based on the memories of a former member.
NEW YORK Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You."