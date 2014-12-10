LOS ANGELES Comedian Bill Cosby was sued for defamation on Wednesday in Massachusetts by a sexual assault accuser who says he branded her a liar in public statements made through his representatives denying her allegations of abuse.

The eight-page complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in western Massachusetts, is believed to be the second lawsuit arising from a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against Cosby, 77, by more than a dozen women in recent months.

The plaintiff in Wednesday's suit, Tamara Green, has said Cosby sexually assaulted her at her apartment after drugging her during lunch at a Los Angeles cafe in the early 1970s. Neither Cosby nor his attorney were immediately available for comment.

(Writing by By Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)