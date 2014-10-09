'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LOS ANGELES Actress Jan Hooks, best known for portraying first ladies Hillary Clinton, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan on "Saturday Night Live" in the 1980s, died in New York, the office of her agent Lisa Lieberman said on Thursday. She was 57.
Hooks performed alongside comedians such as Dana Carvey and the late Phil Hartman on NBC's "SNL" from 1986 until 1991, before joining the cast of CBS sitcom "Designing Women."
Her representatives did not give a cause of death.
Hooks had a cameo in 1992's "Batman Returns," a recurring role as Vicki Dubcek on NBC's "3rd Rock from the Sun" and lent her voice to play Apu's wife Manjula in Fox's hit animated series "The Simpsons." Most recently, she played Vera Maroney in NBC's "30 Rock."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Grant McCool)
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.