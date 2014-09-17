Comedian Joan Rivers talks to reporters as she arrives for a gala honoring the late stand-up comedian George Carlin, the 11th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recipient, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, in this November 10, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Molly Riley/Files

NEW YORK A biography of legendary comedian Joan Rivers, who died earlier this month, will be published in 2016, publisher Little, Brown and Company said on Wednesday.

"Joan Rivers: A Life" will be penned by Vanity Fair and New York Times journalist Leslie Bennetts and will also be available as an audio and e-book.

"Joan Rivers was more than a comedian - she was an icon and a role model to millions," Judy Clain, editor-in-chief of the publishing house, said in a statement.

Bennetts described Rivers' life as a roller-coaster ride with its share of highs and lows that is "both wildly entertaining and deeply moving."

Rivers, 81, died on Sept. 4 at a New York hospital after she stopped breathing a week earlier during an outpatient throat procedure at a Manhattan clinic.

The cause of her death is still unknown, pending further tests. The State Health Department is also investigating Yorkville Endoscopy, the clinic where Rivers was treated.

Rivers, a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy, was known for her quick wit, cosmetic surgeries and classic put-downs. She had a long career as a stand-up comedian, author, talk show host and reality TV star.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Tom Brown)