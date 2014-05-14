May 11, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist and entertainer Justin Bieber attends game four of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pop singer Justin Bieber has been accused of attempted robbery, a Los Angeles Police Department official said on Tuesday, following media reports that he had tried to snatch a young woman's mobile telephone.

Bieber, 20, has not been arrested or questioned, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Herrera. A spokeswoman for Bieber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Detectives have interviewed the victim, who reported the alleged crime, Herrera said. The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles.

Media reported Bieber allegedly tried to take a young woman's mobile phone, according to Sgt. Paul McLaughlin with LAPD's Devonshire Division, which includes Northridge and other areas of the San Fernando Valley.

It was reported to police on Tuesday. No other information was available.

The Canadian singer is due to stand trial in July in Miami on charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and using an expired licence. In February, Bieber was charged with assaulting a limousine driver in Toronto.

