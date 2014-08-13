Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, Florida January 23, 2014 in this Miami Beach Police Department handout released to Reuters on March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters

MIAMI Pop star Justin Bieber was expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to charges including careless driving to resolve a criminal case brought against him after police said he was drag racing on Miami Beach in January, the Miami Herald reported.

The agreement with prosecutors would require the Canadian singer to attend a 12-hour anger-management class, watch online videos about tragic drunken driving cases and donate $50,000 (29,895 British pound) to charity, the newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.

Bieber's representatives and Florida attorney would not confirm the plea deal to Reuters ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Miami on Wednesday afternoon but his attorney hinted a deal was in the works.

Bieber, 20, who frequently makes headlines due to his party-intense lifestyle, initially was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and using an expired licence after police stopped and arrested him while he was driving a rented yellow Lamborghini the morning of January 23.

As part of the deal, he would plead guilty to careless driving and resisting an officer without violence. In return, the state would drop the DUI charge, the Herald reported.

The singer, whose hit songs include "Boyfriend," was not expected to be in court.

Police said at the time of Bieber's arrest that two SUVs had blocked off the road so the singer could race a friend. Bieber cursed at police officers and later told them he had consumed alcohol, marijuana and prescription drugs, according to the arrest report.

A drug test found marijuana and prescription anti-anxiety medication in his system at the time of the arrest, according to a toxicology report.

Last month, Bieber pleaded no contest in a Los Angeles court to misdemeanour vandalism for pelting a neighbour's home with eggs and was sentenced to two years probation. His neighbours have complained about late-night noise coming from Bieber's home.

In January he was charged in Toronto with assaulting a limo driver and in late July media reports said Bieber had a run-in with actor Orlando Bloom in a Spanish nightclub over comments he made about Bloom's ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

(Reporting by David Adams and Zachary Fagenson; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott)