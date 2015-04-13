YEREVAN A free concert by Kanye West in the Armenian capital Yerevan came to an abrupt end after the U.S. rapper jumped into a lake, causing chaotic scenes.

West, who had been visiting Armenia with his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, their daughter North West, and Kardashian's sister Khloe, was nearing the end of the gig on Sunday when he announced to the crowd he was "going to do something different".

He jumped into Yerevan's Swan Lake while singing and was soon followed into the shallow water by dozens of fans, who surrounded him. Police and West's security team quickly moved in to pull him out.

"Thousands of people were there! Kanye jumped in Swan Lake to be closer to the crowd on the other side and so many people jumped in too!" Kardashian wrote on her Twitter feed.

(Reporting By Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)