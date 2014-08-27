'Avatar 2' movie 'not happening' in 2018, James Cameron says
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
NEW YORK Actress Katherine Heigl and Duane Reade have come to an agreement in a lawsuit accusing the New York pharmacy of improperly posting to its social media accounts a paparazzi photograph of her leaving one of its stores.
A lawyer for Heigl, who starred in the film "Knocked Up" and television show "Grey's Anatomy," confirmed Wednesday a deal was agreed with the Walgreen Co-owned chain to resolve the lawsuit, filed in April in New York federal court.
The terms are confidential, but a statement from Heigl's lawyer Peter Haviland called it "mutually beneficial."
As part of the deal, he said, Duane Reade will make a contribution to a foundation focused on animal welfare, established in 2008 after Heigl's brother was killed in a car accident.
According to the lawsuit, Heigl was photographed in March near a Duane Reade store while she was in New York filming a pilot episode for a new television series.
Duane Reade posted the photo on its Twitter and Facebook accounts with captions advertising the store without her approval, the complaint said.
The 15-page lawsuit cited a tweet that Heigl claimed Duane Reade posted in March. "Love a quick #DuaneReade run? Even @KatieHeigl can't resist shopping #NYC's favorite drugstore," it said.
The lawsuit sought at least $6 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
Representatives for Walgreen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Heigl is set to return to television in November in a new NBC series, "State of Affairs," in which she plays a CIA analyst who advises the president of the United States.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)
NEW YORK The sequel to all-time box office champion "Avatar" has been delayed again and will not be arriving in movie theaters as expected in 2018, director James Cameron has said.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.
NEW YORK Sporting a bleached-blond buzz cut, American actress Kristen Stewart hit the red carpet in New York to promote her new film "Personal Shopper", saying she hoped to help others by going public about her sexual orientation.