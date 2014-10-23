Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St. Lucia
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
NEW YORK British actress Keira Knightley will make her Broadway debut next year in a new adaptation of "Therese Raquin," based on the novel by Emile Zola.
Knightley, who was nominated for a best actress Oscar in 2006 for her performance in "Pride & Prejudice," will begin previews of the play commissioned by Roundabout Theatre Company next year on Oct. 1, with the official opening set for Oct. 29.
The 29-year-old star made her theatrical debut in London's West End in 2009 in "The Misanthrope" and more recently appeared in Lillian Hellman's "The Children's Hour."
The full cast for "Therese Raquin," which is about a woman trapped in a loveless marriage who begins a passionate affair with her husband's friend, will be announced shortly.
The play will be the first production in the 50th anniversary season of the Roundabout Theatre Company.
