Vast Beatles collection goes on auction in Paris
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
NEW YORK British actor David Legeno, who appeared as a werewolf in the "Harry Potter" films, was found dead by hikers in a remote area of Death Valley, California police said on Friday.
The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said the body of Legeno, 50, was found early on Sunday morning and a helicopter was used to transport it from the area.
"It appears that Legeno died of heat related issues, but the Inyo County coroner will determine the final cause of death. There are no signs of foul play," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The burly, London-born, professional boxer and martial arts expert played Fenrir Greyback the ferocious werewolf in several of the "Harry Potter" films. He also appeared on television and in a string of movies, including "Snow White and the Huntsman," "Snatch," "Centurion" and "Batman Begins."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Gunna Dickson)
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
SEATTLE If you have ever wanted to rampage through a game of Monopoly like a dinosaur, you're in luck.