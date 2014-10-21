Actress and pop star Madonna arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Evita' in which she plays the lead role of Eva Peron in Leicester Square, London, in this December 19, 1996, file photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Filers

An outfit worn by Madonna for her 'Material Girl' video is displayed at the Madonna Materials of the Girl exhibition in London in this February 20, 2009, file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/Files

NEW YORK Costumes, gowns and jewellery worn by Madonna in films such as "Evita" and "A League of Their Own" and in the "Material Girl" music video will be the highlights of a celebrity auction next month in Beverly Hills, Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday.

They are among the more than 140 items from Madonna's life and career that could fetch a combined total of up to $500,000 (310,266 pounds) in the two-day in-house and online auction beginning Nov. 7.

"This is the biggest collection of Madonna items ever to come to auction at one time," said Martin Nolan, the executive director of the auction house.

Many of the items in the auction are from a collection amassed by Marquee Capital, a London-based niche asset management company specializing in alternative investments, and other sources and collectors.

Among the stand-out lots is the strapless, evening gown, mink cape and jewellery Madonna wore in her "Material Girl" music video, which together could sell for at much as $70,000.

Nolan said Madonna admired Marilyn Monroe and had chosen to wear the pink gown that the actress had worn back in the 1950s when she made the film "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

"We have that particular outfit," said Nolan.

The auction will also include the inauguration dress Madonna, 56, wore when she played Eva Peron, the first lady of Argentina, in the hit 1996 musical "Evita;" the uniform, ball and catcher's mitt from 1992's "A League of Their Own;" and the white jumpsuit, mink coat and cowboy hat she wore in the "Music" video.

In addition to the beaded, ivory gown from "Evita," Julien's is selling 38 costumes the pop diva wore from the 85 that were featured in the film.

The wedding dress, veil and shoes that Madonna wore when she married actor Sean Penn in 1985 in California are expected to fetch up to $60,000, and the annulment papers ending the union in 1987 will also be offered. The couple divorced in 1989.

Madonna was named the highest-earning celebrity in 2013 by Forbes magazine. She raked in an estimated $125 million from June 2012 to June 2013, thanks to her worldwide MNDA Tour, merchandising sales, her fragrance and her Material Girl clothing line.

"She really is a true icon, highly talented and a very smart businesswoman," said Nolan.

The Madonna collection, which is expected to attract collectors, museums and investors, is part of Julien's "Icons & Idols: Rock 'n' Roll," which will include more than 700 lots, representing 40 artists such a pop singers Katy Perry, Beyonce and Lady Gaga, and country-western star Naomi Judd.

"They are selling their own items and a generous portion is going to go to their charities," said Nolan, adding the total estimate for the entire sale is $1.2 million to $1.8 million.

