WASHINGTON Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post photographer Michel du Cille died of an apparent heart attack on Thursday in Liberia where he was on assignment covering the Ebola outbreak, the newspaper said.

The Post said du Cille, 58, collapsed after hiking back from a village where he and Post reporter Justin Jouvenal were reporting. Du Cille was taken to a hospital two hours away where he was declared dead.

“We are all heartbroken. We have lost a beloved colleague and one of the world’s most accomplished photographers," Post executive editor Martin Baron said in a statement.

"Michel died at 58 doing the work he loved. He was completely devoted to the story of Ebola, and he was determined to stay on the story despite its risks," Baron added. "That is the sort of courage and passion he displayed throughout his career."

Du Cille, who joined the Post in 1988, won two Pulitzers for photography with the Miami Herald in the 1980s and a third with the Post in 2008, sharing the prize with reporters Dana Priest and Anne Hull for their series on the treatment of military veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

He is survived by his wife, fellow Post photographer Nikki Kahn, and two children from a previous marriage.

