A sign announcing the death of designer De la Renta is displayed on the door of his Manhattan store in New York, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A fan of Dominican-born fashion designer Oscar de la Renta leaves messages of condolence in the window of a store carrying his brand in Santo Domingo, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

NEW YORK (This version of the Oct. 24 story has been corrected to change date of mass to Nov. 3 from Nov. 4)

Oscar de la Renta, the renowned fashion designer who died on Monday at the age of 82, will be buried at a private funeral in New York early next month.

A mass for family and close friends will be held on Nov. 3 at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola at Park Avenue in Manhattan, according to Vogue magazine.

The Dominican-born designer, who dressed Hollywood stars, American first ladies and wealthy socialites, died at his home in Connecticut surrounded by his family.

During his lengthy career De la Renta was known for his sophisticated suits with fitted jackets, feminine dresses in pastel colours and flowered prints, and elaborate evening gowns.

He was a favourite among actresses including Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence, who wore his creations on the red carpet.

One of his most recent creations was the lace, off-the-shoulder wedding gown he created for human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin for her September wedding to actor George Clooney in Venice, Italy.

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who wrote a tribute to her close friend on the magazine's website following his death, is expected to be among the designers, fashionistas and celebrities to attend the funeral.

In the Dominican Republic, where de la Renta had a home and his philanthropy changed the lives of thousands of children, flags were flown at half mass during a national day of mourning.

President Danilo Medina credited the designer for raising up the name of the Dominican Republic over the world.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Richard Chang)