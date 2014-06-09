Musician Paul McCartney attends The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles 23rd Annual Simply Shakespeare benefit reading of ''The Two Gentlemen of Verona'' in Santa Monica, California September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

NEW YORK Former Beatle Paul McCartney, following his doctors' orders as he recovers from a viral illness after falling ill in Japan last month, has rescheduled some U.S. dates on his world tour.

"I'm sorry but it's going to be a few more weeks before we get rocking in America again. I'm feeling great but taking my docs' advice to take it easy for a few more days," McCartney said in a statement released on Monday.

He is expected to make a complete recovery.

The 71-year-old Grammy-winning musician cancelled his sold-out "Out There" tour dates in Japan and a concert in South Korea after being hospitalized for the illness.

The tour will resume in Albany, N.Y., on July 5. Concerts are scheduled from June 14-26 in Lubbock, Texas; Dallas; New Orleans; Atlanta; Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Louisville, Kentucky, have been rescheduled in October.

All tickets for the original shows will be honoured for the new dates, according to the statement.

McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr are the only surviving members of the Liverpool band that shot to international prominence and made their U.S. television debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show" 50 years ago. The group's last public appearance together was in 1969.

After the group split up, McCartney formed the band "Wings" and has also had a long and successful solo career.

