Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of ''The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2'' in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

British police will confirm on Thursday that Peaches Geldof, the 25-year-old daughter of Band Aid founder and musician Bob Geldof, died of a heroin overdose, the Times newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Geldof, a media and fashion personality in her own right and a mother of two boys, was found dead at her home in Wrotham, Kent, in southern England, on April 7.

After an inconclusive post-mortem examination into Geldof's death, Kent police said investigations would continue but that the result of a toxicology report could take several weeks.

The Times said the result would be announced on Thursday afternoon by Detective Chief Inspector Paul Fotheringham during a brief hearing in Gravesend, Kent.

Kent police spokesman Keith Fairbank said they could neither confirm nor deny the Times report.

Peaches Geldof was only 11 when her mother, television presenter Paula Yates, died from a heroin overdose, aged 41.

Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, model Kate Moss and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, were among the mourners who attended Geldof's funeral in Davington, Kent, last month.

