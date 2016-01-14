Alan Rickman smiles during a news conference to promote his film 'Snow Cake' at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival, in this February 9, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sigourney Weaver poses with Alan Rickman during a photocall to promote their film 'Snow Cake' for a competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, in this February 9, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Laura Linney, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson pose at the world premiere of their film 'Love Actually', in New York, in this November 6, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Alan Rickman poses during a photocall to promote 'Snow Cake' at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival, in this February 9, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

British actor Alan Rickman poses for photographers as he arrives for the royal world premiere of 'Alice In Wonderland' at Leicester Square in London, in this February 25, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Jas Lehal/Files

Actor Alan Rickman poses for a photo before a special family fundraising evening hosted by author J.K. Rowling in aid of her children's charity, Lumos, at the 'Warner Bros. Studio - The Making of Harry Potter in Hertfordfshire' in London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON British actor Alan Rickman, whose roles ranged from Hollywood villains to Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films, has died after a battle with cancer aged 69.

With his aquiline features and cultured - if often menacing - English accent, he became one of Britain's best-known actors of stage and screen over the last 30 years with a career stretching from the Royal Shakespeare Company to sci-fi spoof "Galaxy Quest".

His family said he had died surrounded by family and friends.

"Alan was my friend and so this is hard to write because I have just kissed him goodbye," said British actress Emma Thompson who appeared with Rickman in a number of films including "Love Actually."

"He was the finest of actors and directors. I couldn't wait to see what he was going to do with his face next," she said in a statement. "He was above all things a rare and unique human being and we shall not see his like again."

A graduate of London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Rickman got his big break appearing the Broadway version of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses" in the mid-1980s before making his first major film appearance as Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" soon afterwards.

That was to be the first of many performances as a villain, including "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and as the Sheriff of Nottingham in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves", for which he won a Bafta, the British equivalent of an Oscar.

He also won a Golden Globe and an Emmy during his career and despite his reputation for playing the "baddie", he was also acclaimed for more sensitive roles in films such as "Truly Madly Deeply", and Love, Actually.

Tributes poured in from fellow actors.

"Another dear friend gone ... Yippe Kaye aye dear chap. We will always have Nakatomi," Bruce Willis said on Twitter, referring to the Die Hard movie.

Daniel Radcliffe, who starred alongside Rickman as Harry Potter, said he was "undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with".

"Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man," he said.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted: "There are no words to express how shocked and devastated I am to hear of Alan Rickman's death. He was a magnificent actor and a wonderful man,"

The Guardian newspaper said Rickman was always politically active with the left-wing Labour Party and his wife, Rima Horton, his partner of more than 50 years whom he married in secret last year, had been a Labour councillor in London.

"Brilliant actor, deeply principled man. My heart goes out to Rima and his family," Ed Miliband, Labour's former leader said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)