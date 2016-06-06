U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stops to talk and take questions from the media during a campaign stop at a community center in Compton, California, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton's brother-in-law Roger was released from a southern California jail on Monday after he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police and local media.

Roger Clinton, 59, was released from Redondo Beach jail after posting a $15,000 bail, Redondo Beach police spokeswomen said in a phone interview. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.

Police declined to confirm that the man arrested and then released was the same Roger Clinton who is the younger half brother of former President Bill Clinton.

It is not the first time that Roger Clinton has been in the news. Bill Clinton, on his last day in office, pardoned his brother for a 1980s drug conviction.

It could not be immediately learned if Roger Clinton had retained an attorney. Roger Clinton could not be reached for comment. The Clinton campaign also did not respond to requests for comment.

Redondo Beach police pulled over Roger Clinton, of Torrance, California, after the police department received a phone call about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday about a driver possibly under the influence travelling south on the Pacific Coast Highway in an erratic manner, a police statement said.

Clinton was evaluated for driving under the influence of alcohol, including field sobriety tests, and was arrested, the statement said. He was taken to the Redondo Beach jail, where he refused all chemical testing, it said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)