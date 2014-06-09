Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
LOS ANGELES An intruder arrested at the Los Angeles residence of actress Sandra Bullock while the Oscar winner was home is being held on $50,000 (29,774 pounds) bail on Monday, according to county jail records.
Joshua Corbett, 39, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony, on Sunday morning at Bullock's property after an emergency call was placed from the home, Los Angeles Police spokeswoman Wendy Reyes said.
Police said the actress, best known for films such as "Gravity" and "The Blind Side," was unharmed.
A message left with Bullock's publicist was not immediately returned, but a representative for the star told People magazine the 49-year-old actress was "fine."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and Sofina Mirza-Reid)
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.