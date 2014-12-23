Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
NEW YORK Movie director Tim Burton and British actress Helena Bonham Carter have separated after 13 years together, People magazine said on Tuesday.
The couple, who never married, parted earlier this year but have remained friends and co-parents to their children, Billy, 11 and Nell, 7, Carter's representative told People.
"We would ask that you respect their privacy and that of their children during this time," the representative said.
Burton, 56, met Carter, 48, when he directed her in the 2001 film "Planet of the Apes." Since then the pair have worked on several movies together, including "Sweeney Todd" and "Alice in Wonderland."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.