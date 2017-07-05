FILE PHOTO: Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor who became a French Cabinet Minister and President of the European Parliament, attends a cocktail event after receiving the 'Charles V European Award 2008' from Spanish King Juan Carlos during a ceremony at the Monastery of Yuste, in the western Spanish region of Caceres, June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

French Minister of Ecological and Social Transition Nicolas Hulot attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

MoDem leader Francois Bayrou (L), MoDem member Marielle de Sarnez (2ndL), members of parliament Jean-Luc Melenchon (R) and Clementine Autain, of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) political party, leave after a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Education Minister Jean-Michel attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

(L-R) Former French First Lady Bernadette Chira and her daughter Claude Chirac, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former French President Francois Hollande and former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin attends a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Former French First Lady Bernadette Chirac (C) and her daughter Claude Chirac, and French Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Luc Le Drian (L) attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, National Assembly speaker Francois de Rugy, Senate speaker Gerard Larcher and members of the French governement attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Former French Presidents Francois Hollande (C) and Nicolas Sarkozy (L), and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo attend a national tribute ceremony for late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Republican guards carry the flag-draped coffin of late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, during a national tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects in front of the flag-draped coffin of late French politician Simone Veil, Holocaust survivor and pro-abortion campaigner, during a national tribute ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France paid homage on Wednesday to Simone Veil, who survived the Nazi death camps and went on to make her mark in the male-dominated world of French politics by championing the legalisation of abortion as health minister in the 1970s.

President Emmanuel Macron said Veil, who died aged 89 on June 30, would be laid to rest with her husband in the crypt of the Pantheon mausoleum alongside other national icons including Emile Zola, Victor Hugo and Alexandre Dumas.

At a ceremony in the sun-drenched courtyard of the Les Invalides military museum in Paris, her two sons, prominent criminal affairs lawyers, delivered moving tributes to their mother's dogged defence of tolerance and the feminist cause.

"I forgive you for emptying a jug of water over my head because of a remark you considered misogynistic," said one of the two sons, Jean Veil.

A Jewish survivor of the Nazi death camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau and Bergen-Belsen with the prisoner number 78651 tattooed on her arm, Simone Veil was a fervent European and fighter for civil liberties, elected president of the European Parliament in 1979.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough and Richard Balmforth)