Actress, singer and performer Pia Zadora has been hospitalized after being thrown from a golf cart and suffering a head injury, her former long-time manager said on Friday.

The Golden Globe-winning Zadora, 60, was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday after her son took a sharp turn while driving the cart, tipped the vehicle and tossed her out, said Brian Panella, her former manager and long-time friend.

Zadora suffered head trauma, a fractured ankle, and some facial bruising but was expected to make a full recovery, Panella said. He added that she would stay in the hospital for a few more days for observation.

"The prognosis is excellent. She will be a little bit uncomfortable for a couple of days, but she is going to be fine," Panella said. "But she did hit her head quite hard."

The Las Vegas Sun reported that the fall caused bleeding on her brain and that she wavered between being in and out of consciousness, but was getting better.

Zadora got her start in show business appearing in the original Broadway production of "Fiddler on the Roof" at the age of 10, according to her website. This summer she starred in "Pia Reloaded," a musical production that chronicled her life and career, her website said.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)