Actor Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1''. REUTERS/Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures

LOS ANGELES Nominations for the annual People's Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, with popular films like the final "Harry Potter" and the latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" and their actors among nominees.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" will compete for favourite movie, alongside "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," "The Help" and "Bridesmaids."

The final "Harry Potter" film in the long-running series was the most-nominated movie of all, with nine nods.

Daniel Radcliffe, who plays British boy wizard Potter, and Johnny Depp, Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates" films, will compete for favourite movie actor, along with "Twilight" heartthrob Robert Pattinson, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Favourite movie actress nominees include Emma Stone, who starred in civil rights drama "The Help," along with Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Reese Witherspoon.

The People's Choice Awards, which will take place on January 11, come at the start of Hollywood's annual season of film and television honours leading up to February's Oscars. But the People's Choice winners are judged by popular vote, not by critics or industry associations as are many other awards.

The People's Choice awards also are given in TV and music in some 43 categories. Organizers said more than 40 million people voted online or via mobile phones and social media websites like Facebook or Twitter, for their nominees.

Of the nominees, singer Katy Perry landed in the most categories, seven, including favourite female artist and favourite pop artist. She also crossed over into film with a nod for animated movie voice for "The Smurfs."

In the category of favourite female artist, Perry will compete with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Adele. Favourite male artist nominees were Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, Bruno Mars, Eminem and Enrique Iglesias.

In the TV arena, nominees for best network drama were "The Good Wife," "Grey's Anatomy," "House," "Supernatural" and "The Vampire Diaries."

Nominees for network comedy were Emmy-winning "Modern Family," which will compete with "The Big Bang Theory," "Glee," "How I Met Your Mother" and "Two and a Half Men." "Glee" actors including Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer and Leah Michelle all earned nods in favourite comedy actor or actress categories.

Voting ends on December 6. More nominees can be found at www.PeoplesChoice.com.

