Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack PBY.N said investor Carl Icahn was willing to pay as much as $1 billion (670 million pounds) for the U.S. auto parts retailer to keep rival bidder Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone Corp (5108.T) at bay.

Icahn told Pep Boys he would top any fresh Bridgestone offer by 10 cents per share, capping it at $18.10 per share.

The billionaire investor's latest offer for Pep Boys is $16.50 per share, or about $900 million, a proposal that has been deemed "superior" by Pep Boys' board.

Bridgestone, which has until 5.00 p.m. ET on Thursday to make another proposal, was not immediately available for comment.

