Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) Chief Marketing Officer Salman Amin is leaving the food and beverage company for SC Johnson, PepsiCo said in an internal memo.
Amin will join the privately held SC Johnson as its North American chief operating officer, according to the PepsiCo memo, issued last week and seen by Reuters on Friday.
An SC Johnson official confirmed the appointment but had no further comment. SC Johnson's brands include cleaning products including Pledge, Glade and Windex, Ziploc food storage bags and containers, insect repellent Off and bug spray Raid.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes and the U.S. dollar both posted gains for the week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March but profit taking saw equities and the greenback slip for the day.