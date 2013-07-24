A variety of soft drinks produced by Pepsico are seen on a kitchen counter in Golden, Colorado October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, as price increases and productivity improvements helped margins.

The maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and Tropicana juice, which is under pressure by activist investor Nelson Peltz, said net income was $2.01 billion (1.30 billion pounds), or $1.28 per share in the second quarter, up from $1.49 billion, or 94 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.31 per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In an interview on CNBC, PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said the company's broad portfolio played a role in its strong performance and dismissed Peltz's notion that it should buy Mondelez International (MDLZ.O).

"We think PepsiCo as a portfolio is working so well right now and the complexity of taking on an $80 billion acquisition and somehow trying to do all that integration, frankly, will distract the business from doing what it is that we're doing right now, which is creating a lot of value for shareholders," Johnston said.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)