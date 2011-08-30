Digital sports media firm Perform Group PER.L, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange in April, said it was looking for acquisition opportunities in consumer portals and online content products businesses.

Perform, which provides live sports video, news and data to mobile operators and broadcasters, said it would look for firms with a turnover of up to 20 million pounds.

Joint Chief Executive Oliver Slipper told Reuters that these buys would be funded through the cash proceeds generated by the initial public offering.

"We don't expect organic growth to particularly slow, but we're going to augment or enhance that organic growth with acquisitions," Slipper said.

The company's stock rose as much as 10 percent to a one-month high of 186.2 pence on the London Stock Exchange, making it the biggest gainer on Tuesday on the FTSE-250 index .FTMC.

Perform expects growth to improve operating margin to about 21 percent in the second half, from a little under 14 percent on a sequential basis.

Analyst Patrick Yau of Peel Hunt, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, said, "We expect that the strong operational performance from the group at this stage will be enough to maintain this (buy) rating."

The Feltham, UK-based company posted a January-June pretax loss of 2.2 million pounds, hurt by listing and acquisition costs of 4 million pounds.

The company acquired football website Goal.com in February, and live events and video-on-demand clip rights for Major League Baseball in the United States and Serie A in Italy.

Revenue was up 47 percent at 45.1 million pounds, boosted by growth across all its businesses.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)