British digital sports rights company Perform Group Plc PER.L reported an 84 percent rise in first-half adjusted profit as the Euro 2012 football championship boosted advertising revenue and said the start to the second half of the year was positive.

July and August showed strong growth in revenue and core earnings, said the company, which buys up sports media rights and builds products around them for bookmakers, news providers and consumers.

Perform said it had significant visibility over full-year revenue, with over 131 million pounds already contracted.

Revenue from display and video advertising, which together account for 22 percent of overall revenue, grew 190 percent and 174 percent respectively for the six months ended June 30, helped by the Euro 2012 football championship.

Revenue was up 49 percent at 67.4 million pounds.

Adjusted profit after tax rose to 8.6 million pounds for the six months ended June 30, from 4.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Perform shares, floated at 260 pence in April 2011, were down marginally at 381.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

