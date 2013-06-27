LONDON Shares in sports rights company Perform PER.L tumbled more than 10 percent on Thursday after it warned that spending on acquisitions and content would slow profit growth this year.

Perform bases its business on buying online rights to major sports events and supplying video clips or live content to groups including newspaper publishers and bookmakers.

The shares lost 71p to 511p by 1015 BST, having more than doubled since their public listing at 260p in April 2011.

Perform forecasts revenue growth of about 37 percent to 92 million pounds in the six months to June 30.

A trading update from the company said that lower-margin advertising and sponsorship products were contributing more than expected to the increased revenue, putting a brake on profit growth for the year.

Perform was aiming to grow by securing long-term rights deals, expanding internationally and upgrading its Goal soccer website in time for next year's World Cup finals, co-chief executive Oliver Slipper told Reuters.

It has completed rights deals for top-flight club football in Italy and France and should reap the benefits from next year when it renews licence deals to supply bookmakers, he added.

Slipper declined to comment on media reports that Perform planned to buy Opta Sports Data for 40 million pounds. Opta supplies statistics to sports clubs, bookmakers and media companies.

A deal for Opta would complement the acquisition last year of Swiss-based sports data company RunningBall for 120 million euros

