DUBLIN Ireland will recover the full 2.7 billion euros (£1.9 billion) invested in permanent tsb (PTSB) IPM.I, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Monday after the state cut its stake in the bank to 75 percent following a public share sale.

PTSB management have consistently said a full recovery of state funds is unlikely, stated as recently as March by its chief executive. The mortgage lender priced it flotation at top of a 3.90 to 4.50 euros per share range.

"The bottom line is that everything that the taxpayers have invested in PTSB will be recovered in due course," Noonan told national broadcaster RTE.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)