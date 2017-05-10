DUBLIN Ireland's permanent tsb (IL0A.I) hopes to keep increasing new mortgage lending throughout 2017 as momentum continued into the second quarter after a 63 percent year-on-year rise in the first three months, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

PTSB increased its share of Ireland's fast recovering mortgage market to 10.4 percent in the first quarter, moving it back towards the 13-17 percent level it targeted to capture by the end of 2018 when it re-floated on the stock exchange two years ago.

"We're making good strides and I'd hope to maintain that performance throughout the year," Jeremy Masding told reporters, adding that its market share would not reach the 13 percent mark this year.