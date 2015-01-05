DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) and permanent tsb (PTSB) IPM.I will cut mortgage rates for new customers, becoming the latest lenders to do so as competition intensifies in a recovering property market.

Ireland's banks have been slowly recovering from a crash fuelled by reckless property lending and are now trying to grow loan books still in decline as redemptions exceed new lending that is rebounding from a very low base.

State-owned ptsb, which is seeking to raise at least 100 million euros (78 million pounds) of capital after failing European bank stress tests last year, said on Monday it will cut its rates for new homeowners by up to 0.42 percentage points.

From next week, its variable rates for new customers will range from 3.76 percent to 4.28 percent.

Bank of Ireland, the only lender to avoid a full state rescue, said it will offer fixed rates for new customers ranging from 3.8 for a two-year period to 4.5 percent for 10 years and that it had a 2.5 billion euro mortgage fund available to meet customer demand.

It follows a cut by another state-owned bank, Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I), which in October bucked the trend of lenders not passing on lower European Central Bank interest rates to consumers and cut its standard variable rate mortgage by 0.25 percentage points.

"We expect competition in the Irish mortgage market to intensify over the course of 2015, with price reductions acting as another headwind at a time when the low interest rate environment is already adversely impacting margin levels," said Ciaran Callaghan, an analyst at Merrion Stockbrokers.

House prices in Ireland are rebounding after a crash in property prices six years ago. They rose 16 percent in the past year, although prices in the fastest recovering market, Dublin, failed to rise for the first time in eight months in November.

In a further sign that the recovery may be slowing, property website Daft.ie said on Monday that asking prices for Irish homes fell by 1 percent in the final quarter of 2014, the first quarterly drop since mid-2013.

Daft, which advertises nine out of every 10 properties for sale in Ireland, attributed the fall to proposed Irish central bank restrictions on mortgage lending, which are due to be brought in early this year. Daft said the changes had already altered buyer expectations.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Larry King and David Evans)