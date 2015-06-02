PARIS French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) said on Tuesday it expected underlying net sales and operating profit growth to accelerate in the medium term to between 4 percent and 5 percent.

The world's second-largest spirits maker after Britain's Diageo (DGE.L) also said in slides available on its website ahead of an Investor Day that its target for underlying operating profit growth remained unchanged at 1-3 percent for the full year to June 30, 2015.

The maker of Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson whiskey faces slow growth in two key markets, China and the United States, and Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard has made top line growth a priority.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)