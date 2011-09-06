LONDON French spirits group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) said big acquisitions would not be on its agenda until at least next summer, appearing to distance it from an early bid for the spirits business of Fortune Brands FO.N.

The maker of Chivas Regal whisky and Martell cognac is focussed on cutting debt to meet a target it has set for June 2012 and regain its debt investment grade rating, finance chief Gilles Bogaert told a London briefing on Tuesday.

"Massive acquisitions short-term are not on the agenda," said Bogaert, adding the current valuation of nearly $9 billion for Fortune's Beam spirits arm would classify it as a massive deal.

Fortune aims to spin off its home and security business on Oct 3, and its pure-play spirits company, re-named Beam, will start trading on Oct 4. Analysts expect Beam to make earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $700 million in 2011 which on an average 12.5 times industry multiple makes the business worth nearly $9 billion.

The spirits business, which owns Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, Sauza tequila and Courvoisier cognac may prove difficult for one company to buy due to anti-trust issues so speculation has focussed on joint breakup bids.

Meanwhile, Paris-based Pernod aims to cut its debt after the acquisition of Absolut vodka maker Vin & Sprit in 2008 for 5.7 billion euros, and targets a cut in its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 4 by end-June 2012 from 4.4 times at end-June 2011.

Bogaert said getting to a ratio of 4 was not the end-game and the world's second-largest spirits group would look to stay very financially disciplined, but did not say specifically how Pernod might act on acquisitions when it reaches its debt ratio of 4, in line with its plan.

Pernod's larger rival Diageo Plc (DGE.L), the maker of Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky, had a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9 at end-June 2011 and its Chief Executive Paul Walsh has said the group has the balance sheet strength to look at acquisition opportunities.

London-based Diageo is favourite to lead a bid due to its financial firepower, but would have to link up with another player, such as privately-owned Bacardi, to get around competition issues. Diageo is known to be concerned by Beam's smaller brands which it would not be interested in owning.

Last week Pernod reported that underlying sales and operating profits grew 7 and 8 percent in its financial year to end-June 2011, ahead of Diageo's 5 percent for both, but analysts say the market is more worried about Pernod's high level of debt than it is about Diageo's growth rates.

Pernod, the owner of the Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagne brands, cut its debt by 1.5 billion euros to 9 billion euros by end-June 2011 and hopes to cut it further in order to regain a debt investment grade of BBB from its current BB+ grade. The bigger Diageo had debt of 6.45 billion pounds at end-June.

Concerns over Pernod's high debt mean its shares trade on 12.7 times current year earnings forecasts to June 2012, compared to Diageo's 13.6 times.

