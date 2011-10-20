PARIS French spirits groups Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) beat forecasts on Thursday as strong Asian demand and a recovering U.S. market lifted their quarterly sales, but Pernod sounded a cautious note on its profit outlook for the coming months amid a fragile economic climate.

Pernod, the world's second biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo (DGE.L), said it was targeting a rise of close to 6 percent in underlying profit from recurring operations in the year ending June 30 and that it expected slow growth in its mature markets.

Pernod achieved 8 percent profit growth in 2010-11.

"The start of the 2011-12 financial year confirms the solidity of our markets," Pernod Chief Executive Pierre Pringuet said in a statement. "Our outlook assumes a macro-economic scenario featuring strong dynamism in emerging markets and slow growth in mature markets."

Pernod and Remy's updates, combined with forecast-beating first-quarter sales for world leader Diageo on Wednesday and strong growth for the wines and spirits division of LVMH (LVMH.PA) on Tuesday, helped cement the view that the drinks market has so far escaped economic gloom.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac said strong demand from Asia and continued momentum in the United States lifted first-quarter sales to 1.987 billion euros (872 million pounds), an organic rise of 11 percent.

This beat the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts of sales of 1.907 billion euros and underlying growth of 5.6 percent.

Remy Cointreau posted an 18.1 percent rise in underlying sales for the six months to September 30 as its cognac division continued to benefit from higher pricing, notably in Asia.

Revenue rose to 474.9 million euros, beating the 465 million average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ poll of six analysts.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay Rum said it was confident in its capacity to improve earnings.

Remy Cointreau shares have gained 11 percent this year, outperforming an 8 percent loss for Pernod shares and a 3 percent decline in the European sector .SX3P.

