LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French drinks group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) expects demand in China to improve gradually during its current fiscal year, with a return to positive sales growth hinging mostly on demand for premium tipples during the Chinese New Year in February, its deputy chief executive said on Thursday.
"The Chinese New Year will be the judge," Alexandre Ricard told Reuters in a phone interview, when asked if China would return to positive sales growth during fiscal year ending June 30, 2015.
The world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo Plc (DGE.L) reported earlier a 9 percent decline in like for like sales in China during its first quarter 2014/15.
This was a sharp improvement from a 38-percent sales slump in the fourth quarter, with volumes already back to positive growth, Ricard said.
Pernod makes 12 percent of its sales in China, its largest market after the United States.
Like rivals including smaller peer Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA), Pernod has been hurt by a government clampdown on luxury gifts in China, in addition to the slowdown in economic growth there.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.