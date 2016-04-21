A bottle of ''ready-to-drink'' pastis at a bar in Toulouse, in this November 9, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

PARIS French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) posted lower-than-expected third-quarter sales on Thursday, reflecting a still challenging Chinese market.

The world's second-biggest spirits group, whose view on China appears to differ from the more upbeat tone of rivals such as Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA), said it remained confident in the country's medium-term potential.

Pernod Ricard posted sales of 1.855 billion euros (1.4 billion pounds) in the three months to March 31, up 1.0 percent year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and marking a slowdown from 4 percent growth in the second quarter.

This was below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac kept its forecast for underlying operating profit growth of between 1 percent and 3 percent in the full year to June 30.

