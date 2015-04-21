Dublin-based Perrigo Company Plc PRGO.O said its board unanimously rejected a $205 per share offer from generic drugmaker Mylan NV (MYL.O), saying the bid substantially undervalued the company.

Perrigo said Mylan's offer did not take into account Perrigo's 2.48 billion euros (1.78 billion pound) acquisition of Omega Pharma and new products that are expected to generate about $1 billion in revenue.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Perrigo was set to reject the $29 billion offer from Mylan, as it tackles an unsolicited offer from Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

