William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks to the audience about Herbalife company in New York, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

AMSTERDAM Shares in Pershing Square (PSH.AS), a fund run by activist investor Bill Ackman, opened down 2 percent on their debut on Monday on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

The fund was initially priced at $25 a share, giving it a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. It was trading at $24.26 at 0905 GMT.

The fund boosts the firepower of billionaire Ackman, famed for aggressive moves such as a $1 billion bet against U.S. nutrition firm Herbalife and a battle to broker a sale of Botox maker Allergan (AGN.N) to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO).

It is run by Pershing Square Capital Management, a North America-focused equities investment manager founded by Ackman in 2003 which had $14.1 billion in assets under management at the end of June.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Susan Thomas)